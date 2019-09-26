Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lifted Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $7.71 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 47,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 153,425 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, down from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 3.52 million shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 2.74M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Cap Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,350 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr owns 1,513 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nine Masts holds 0.27% or 11,532 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). World Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 17,986 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 1,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.11% stake. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communication stated it has 310,776 shares. 7,202 are owned by Holderness Invests. Miller Howard Invs Ny stated it has 79,237 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 464,321 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mngmt has 0.22% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stoneridge Invest Partners has 6,875 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holding Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 10,150 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 165 shares. Monetary Management Gru accumulated 32,015 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 4.30M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier invested in 52,302 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bristol John W & Company New York reported 1.40 million shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com holds 609,918 shares. Motco reported 786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kansas-based Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Calamos Lc has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stonehearth Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,282 shares.