Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined; Ancora Advisors Maintains Stake in Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 218,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 156,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 136,911 shares to 561,280 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 55,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc Com (NYSE:ALLY).