Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095; Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $423,240; Stock Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 10,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 339,672 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 329,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.71M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 20/04/2018 – HSBC DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD AT AGM IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 790P; RATING HOLD; 18/04/2018 – KAZ MINERALS PLC KAZ.L : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE; 20/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – KUMBA IRON ORE KIOJ.J : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 185 RAND FROM 165 RAND; 18/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank PLC Early Repurchase; 18/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570 EUROS FROM 465.05 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC 2010.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 105 RIYALS FROM 104 RIYALS; RATING HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Unit’s LBO Financing Led by Barclays, HSBC, JPM; 27/03/2018 – LEGRAND LEGD.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 67 EUROS FROM 58 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Lc invested in 0.57% or 13,088 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi reported 100 shares. Cyrus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 5,000 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hwg Hldg LP has 2.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arizona-based Autus Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.17% or 245,089 shares. 762 were reported by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc. St Germain D J stated it has 4,016 shares. Freestone Hldgs Lc holds 0.13% or 5,779 shares. Johnson Fincl reported 3,111 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 395,130 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,400 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Limited has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $68.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.