Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095; Adobe Systems (Put) (ADBE) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Cut Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares to 345,940 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Inv Incorporated Ne invested 5.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest stated it has 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 961 shares or 0% of the stock. Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 58,356 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 9,495 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 7,604 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0.42% or 3,224 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,220 shares. California-based American Money Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc reported 1,925 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 10,083 shares. 30,928 are owned by Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 904,481 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Service has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 493 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Company accumulated 233,726 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 3.04 million shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 6.14 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,702 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.38% or 34,074 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 22,886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,141 shares. Bancshares Of The West invested in 0.34% or 10,788 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 7,965 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Group stated it has 214,020 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $760.96 million for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,107 shares to 599,622 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.