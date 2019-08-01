Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $379,095 as Share Price Declined; Diker Management Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) Decreased by $6.25 Million

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $339.36. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $325.14. About 123,989 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Down 16.22% on Q2 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lending Tree (TREE) PT Lowered to $425 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LendingTree Reports Record 2Q 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Bed Bath & Beyond Is Still a Value Trap – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 258 shares. Products Ptnrs Lc holds 0.51% or 25,510 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 5,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,957 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1,311 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.2% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 14,200 shares. Virtu Lc accumulated 1,292 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 1,714 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.12% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 584 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 229,230 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 51.77 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.20 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 116,783 are owned by Bluestein R H & Company. Cyrus Limited Partnership holds 5,000 shares. 3,502 are owned by Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,662 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co L P. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% stake. 1,240 were reported by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com reported 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Financial Gru accumulated 0% or 17,084 shares. 4,074 were accumulated by Cutter & Brokerage. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.32M shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,405 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $68.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares.