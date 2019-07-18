Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $379,095; Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Decreased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding by $5.29 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 233,226 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $8.41 during the last trading session, reaching $361.11. About 3.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,610 shares. Mariner Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 149,715 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. 48,000 were accumulated by Shaker Fincl Service Limited Liability. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 86,340 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 20,000 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Cambridge Advsr accumulated 11,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rmb Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 74,576 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 1.1% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 10,714 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability Com. Gradient Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 9,820 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.88 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,367 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 2.83% or 7,110 shares. Meritage Portfolio reported 23,352 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 100,553 shares. Madrona Fin Lc holds 858 shares. Moreover, Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 673 shares. Bainco Invsts holds 0.65% or 10,537 shares in its portfolio. Accredited holds 0.12% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.25% or 3,429 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners holds 6,141 shares. Senator Group Inc L P, New York-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,328 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 1,548 shares. Holderness Invs Communication stated it has 12,390 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.