Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Shorts at Motorola Solutions (MSI) Raised By 4.22%

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) had an increase of 4.22% in short interest. MSI’s SI was 3.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.22% from 3.44 million shares previously. With 995,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)’s short sellers to cover MSI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.40 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 40,548 shares with $8.03M value, down from 42,456 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors)

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5. $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $27.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 28.14 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is 1.68% above currents $166.21 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Friday, September 6. Citigroup maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the shares of MSI in report on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 2,949 shares. Florida-based Transamerica Advisors has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fragasso Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 24,570 shares. Hexavest invested in 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Management reported 1,430 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,357 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 90,118 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.04% or 2,229 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Burney Communication holds 17,372 shares. Motco holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. 105 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 55 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2,558 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 478,731 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Greatmark Investment Inc accumulated 87,326 shares or 5.16% of the stock. Waverton Inv Ltd has 3.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Associate Limited invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). De Burlo Gp Inc owns 51,744 shares. Philadelphia Trust has 147,783 shares. Advsr Capital Mngmt holds 123,014 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 28,275 shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 1,053 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability holds 52,568 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.34M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 61,475 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,850 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd owns 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,053 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,982 shares to 17,376 valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 15,754 shares and now owns 569,807 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $25000 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24700 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target.