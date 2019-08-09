Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $379,095 as Valuation Declined; Ariel Investments Has Raised Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding by $5.51 Million; Share Price Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 83,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 466,330 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.87 million, up from 382,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 23.53 million shares traded or 125.66% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 1.24 million shares to 783,793 shares, valued at $38.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 158,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.83M shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Lc stated it has 466,330 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 6.45 million shares. Hbk LP accumulated 53,600 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 239,314 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.11% or 2.43 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chem Bank holds 7,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,855 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,165 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,964 shares. Montag A And Associates reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.84% or 347,393 shares. 10,128 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt. Alps Advsr stated it has 631,918 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares to 375,840 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

