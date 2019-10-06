Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $375,876; Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Stake Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 94,257 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 86,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 30,599 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $71.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 39,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 999,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 30,470 shares to 191,180 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 616,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,537 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

