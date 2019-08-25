Sigma Investment Counselors Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $379,095; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Swedbank Lifted Position

Swedbank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 243,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5.18M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983.84M, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Mgmt holds 5.53% or 33,647 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,843 were accumulated by Kwmg Limited Liability Company. Dearborn Prns Llc stated it has 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Counsel reported 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.18% or 218,386 shares. Community Trust And Invest invested in 3.34% or 142,551 shares. Cape Ann Fincl Bank invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Srb Corporation invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Finance Group has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,920 shares. Capital Investment Of America Incorporated reported 2,718 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cna Finance, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Mrj Cap invested 4.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM) by 614,450 shares to 5.29M shares, valued at $535.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,581 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares to 345,940 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2,393 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.3% or 2,302 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 41,626 shares. 838 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability. Cyrus Prtn LP has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 17,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Communication reported 5,962 shares. Wealth Architects Lc owns 726 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 1.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,783 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co has 8,149 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 1.24% or 95,222 shares.

