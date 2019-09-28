Sigma Investment Counselors Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $375,876; Market Valuation Rose; Private Asset Management Boosted Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares to 56,484 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,295 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

