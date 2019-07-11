Sigma Investment Counselors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $379,095; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $2.22 Million

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 7.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Should Watch Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Headwinds And Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Under Threat From a Chinese Chipmaker? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mngmt has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Associated Banc invested in 58,822 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,308 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.36M shares. Korea Investment invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Century Growth Ltd Llc invested in 9,940 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 17,556 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Com has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,205 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated has invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,143 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,741 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.