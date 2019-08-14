Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $379,095; Stock Price Declined; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Agilent Technologies (A) Position as Share Value Declined

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73M, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 2.06 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $11.68 during the last trading session, reaching $321.18. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

