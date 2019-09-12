SigaRoc Plc (LON:SRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital; Shorts at THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (EVAHF) Lowered By 87.24%

Today, Thursday morning, SigaRoc Plc (LON:SRC) stock “Buy” was kept by Analysts at Liberum Capital in analysts report.

THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) had a decrease of 87.24% in short interest. EVAHF’s SI was 9,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 87.24% from 77,600 shares previously. With 112,800 avg volume, 0 days are for THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)’s short sellers to cover EVAHF’s short positions. The stock increased 17.30% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.04. About 17,000 shares traded. Theramed Health Corporation (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 71.07 million GBP. The firm was formerly known as Messaging International Plc and changed its name to SigmaRoc plc in August 2016. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio.

Analysts await SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SRC’s profit will be $1.39 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SigmaRoc plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Theramed Health Corporation operates as a technology firm that provides automated biomedical care online services for common health problems. The company has market cap of $2.33 million. It provides FAST , a medical device, which monitors blood pressure, as well as enables physiologically interactive health apps used in testing, tracking, and treating common health conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers EPIC (Electro-Physiologically Interactive Computing system), an online system.

