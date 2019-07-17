SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.94 N/A 5.13 1.10 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zogenix Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 average price target and a 31.08% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zogenix Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.