SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.13 1.10 Xencor Inc. 35 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average price target of $41, with potential downside of -6.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.