SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

We will be contrasting the differences between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.82 N/A 5.29 1.06 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 111.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.