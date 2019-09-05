SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.31 beta means SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 212.50% and its consensus target price is $3.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.