SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 34.73 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Competitively Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $205, with potential upside of 35.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 93.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 9.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.