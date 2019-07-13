SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 Repligen Corporation 64 19.45 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Repligen Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SIGA Technologies Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SIGA Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

10.2 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $65, which is potential -23.53% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 86.4%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.