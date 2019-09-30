SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Radius Health Inc. 166,653,919.69% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.2 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 28.16% and its average price target is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Radius Health Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.