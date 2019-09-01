SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 19.6% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.