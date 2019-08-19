SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.