SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 943,560,606.06% 0% 255.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 776,841,981.27% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 533.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.