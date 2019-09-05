SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Otonomy Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 265.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 61.6%. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.