SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 943,560,606.06% 0% 255.2% Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Novan Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.