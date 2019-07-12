SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 9.6%. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.