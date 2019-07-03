SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

This is a contrast between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 21.74 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 75.5% respectively. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.