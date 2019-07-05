SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 Insmed Incorporated 26 68.96 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Insmed Incorporated’s 3.03 beta is the reason why it is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 74.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.