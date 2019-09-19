SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.29 1.06 Incyte Corporation 81 8.42 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Incyte Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SIGA Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. SIGA Technologies Inc. is currently more affordable than Incyte Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Incyte Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Incyte Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s average target price is $91.13, while its potential upside is 16.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 94.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Incyte Corporation beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.