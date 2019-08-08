SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 3.06% respectively. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.