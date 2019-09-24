SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 176.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.