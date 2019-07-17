SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 10%. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.