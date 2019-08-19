SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.