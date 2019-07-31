SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.98 N/A 5.13 1.10 Dermira Inc. 10 10.53 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 116.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.