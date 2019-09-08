SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.