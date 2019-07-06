SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively the average price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, which is potential 180.97% upside.

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 4 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.