SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.