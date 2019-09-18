SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.29 1.06 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioTime Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SIGA Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioTime Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 43.7%. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioTime Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.