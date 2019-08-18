SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 2.04%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.