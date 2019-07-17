SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SIGA Technologies Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SIGA Technologies Inc. is presently more affordable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta means SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 7.38% and its consensus target price is $66.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 86.5%. 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.