SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.18 N/A -6.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 13.99% and its consensus target price is $14.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.