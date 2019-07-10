SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.49 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SIGA Technologies Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 210.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.1 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 58.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.