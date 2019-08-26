SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Reaches $5.19 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72’s average target is 21.09% above currents $59.46 stock price. Vornado Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $73 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 99,513 shares traded. SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has declined 22.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGA News: 01/05/2018 SIGA Technologies Announces Favorable Outcome of Advisory Committee In Support of TPOXX®The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $420.09M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $5.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIGA worth $16.80M more.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.66M shares traded or 57.33% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation accumulated 160 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 248,107 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 163,257 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has 2.55% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Manhattan owns 359,487 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 21,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal accumulated 0.05% or 766,662 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 33,293 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 410,010 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 51,434 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,821 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 454,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa owns 55,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $420.09 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. It has a 0.99 P/E ratio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,800 activity. Shares for $50,800 were bought by SAVAS PAUL G on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold SIGA Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.65% more from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Llc has 33,026 shares. California Employees Retirement has 67,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited owns 105,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 11,500 shares stake. 34,504 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company owns 46,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) for 16,500 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc owns 10,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 12,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 205 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership has 159,782 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA). Spark Investment Ltd Liability has 25,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

