SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.80 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 16.00% and its consensus target price is $28.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.