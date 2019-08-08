SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 78.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 34.5% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.