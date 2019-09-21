SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 627 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.