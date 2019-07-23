SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.29 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and has 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.