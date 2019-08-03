SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.29 1.06 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.