SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Replimune Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 85.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.